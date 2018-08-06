Three alleged robbers held for bail hearing

Three men accused of terrorising foreign nationals by robbing their shops will have to wait until Wednesday to know if they will get bail or not.

Siphiwo Nyangani, 27, Olwethu Tuswa, 28, and Vusumzi Zazaza, 27, facing charges ranging from murder, attempted murder, armed robberies briefly appeared in the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Monday for these charges including business robberies where the targets are mainly foreign nationals.

Mthatha police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said the three men were arrested in Ngolo locality and Ngangelizwe township Mthatha on Thursday.

The suspects were remanded in custody and the matter postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail hearing.