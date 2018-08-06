Two injured in tavern shooting at Glebelands Hostel

A tavern shooting at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi left two men injured on Saturday as police scramble to halt a wave of violence in recent weeks.

This follows the murder of two men at a tavern at the hostel – one of them a 70-year-old man – at the hostel last week.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said officers rushed to the scene of the shooting at Dludla’s Tavern near C-Block in the municipal housing complex.

“On arrival the police found two people with gunshot wounds. They were taken to hospital for medical attention.

“It is alleged that both men were inside the tavern when they were shot by an unknown suspect. Charges of attempted murder were opened for investigation‚” she said.

“The task team is investigating all cases at the hostel. They are working around the clock to establish if they are linked and whether there are attempts by certain individuals to destabilise the peace at the hostel.

“Residents of the hostel are requested not to fall into the trap of responding to violence with violence and to continue to liaise with police should information on the alleged perpetrators surface‚” added Mbele.

Administered by the eThekwini Municipality‚ Glebelands is widely considered to be a hotbed of violence and crime. Comprising squalid and poorly maintained blocks‚ the hostel is overcrowded and run down.