WATCH | NU3 family flees mob seeking justice

A frightened Mdantsane family, fearing for their lives, was forced to flee their home on Saturday as the #JusticeForKamva protesters demanded that they vacate the house or face harm.

Angry Mdantsane residents marched in NU3 after 21-year-old Kamva Dala was allegedly stripped naked and a video of her running for dear life circulated on social media last week.

The degrading incident was allegedly perpetrated by three female neighbours who accused her of sleeping with one of the women’s boyfriend.

The stripping was supposed to be a humiliating punishment for Dala.

Two of the women are cousins and the one accused of taking the video is their friend.

On Saturday angry residents marched to the home of the two accused demanding that the family hand them over to the police.

The family was accused of helping the two women who went into hiding after the incident allegedly took place last Monday.

“We have heard that you know where they are hiding and you send them clothes to change into every day.

“All this chaos will stop the day you bring the perpetrators forward so that they can be handed over to the police for what they have done to my grandchild.

“How could they strip my child naked while she was going to college, strip her naked in front of everyone making her a laughing stock like that,” said Dala’s teary grandmother Nomonde Dala.

When the accused’s family said they did not know where the women were, angry marchers ordered the family to leave the house.

After threats of burning or destroying the house, the family obliged and vacated the house, fearing for their lives.

Family member Nomawethu Madotyeni on Sunday said: “We slept in a shack last night under stressful conditions.