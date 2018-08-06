Woman abuser poster causes mighty stir

An event which is set to have convicted woman abuser and former deputy minister for education Mduduzi Manana as a guest speaker has caused a social media uproar.

The event titled – “Legends United Against Gender Based Violence” features a poster of Manana in a Shevultion Africa event scheduled for August 11 in East London.

Tickets for the event cost between R1000-R5000 and proceeds are reported to be going to “Lion Mama” and other development programmes.

The post was first posted by event organiser, Buhle Tonise who wrote “finally, we are going to have the victims, the accused, the convicted and the affected under one roof to voice their opinions without fear or favour. It is about time”.

However, users from across social media platforms have lambasted her choice of guest speakers.

One user wrote: “But Mdu as speaker, How? There is no evidence that this fellow is rehabilitated or is there a shortage of speakers?” Another wrote: ‘This is so insulting, why is an abuser given a platform to speak at an event about gender-based violence?”“Lion Mama”, a 56-year-old Lady Frere mother who admitted to stabbing her daughter’s alleged rapists, killing one man and injuring others, was last year set free after the National Prosecuting Authority opted not to press charges against her.