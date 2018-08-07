Court told: Suspects may kill witnesses

Three of the five men arrested by the Hawks in connection with a conspiracy to rob R70m from a well-known East London butchery might still carry out the robbery if released on bail – and they could kill state witnesses.

This shocking statement was made by a member of the Hawks Organised Crime Unit.

He is the leading investigating officer in the case against Isaac Warren, 30, of Parkside, Al Percino Shearea, 34 of Parkridge and Dina Shirly Gunuza, 55, also from Parkridge.

The officer, whom the Hawks have asked the Dispatch not to name as his life may be in danger, told East London magistrate Joel Cesar during the bail hearing that releasing the men on bail could jeopardise the case. “Based on the information I have about the accused, they will disturb the witnesses.

“I fear that they will kill the witnesses, who are also fearing for their lives.”

The investigating officer told the court that witnesses were already receiving death threats for being whistle-blowers in the case.