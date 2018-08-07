Pretoria High Court room 4B was packed ahead of a parole application on Tuesday by Janusz Walus‚ the killer of Chris Hani.

Hani‚ former leader of the South African Communist Party‚ was gunned down in 1993 in the driveway of his Boksburg home by Walus with the help of Conservative Party MP‚ Clive Derby-Lewis.

Walus is applying for parole and to be deported back to his home country of Poland.

As advocates for Walus and the Minister of Justice Michael Masutha prepared for the application to be heard‚ SACP first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila and Hani’s wife Limpho Hani huddled close together‚ surrounded by supporters.

It is the third time that Walus has applied for parole.

Walus’s legal team is expected to argue that their client has been unfairly treated by the denial of his previous parole applications‚ with the state set to argue that he has shown little if any remorse.

This is a developing story.