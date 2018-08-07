Port St Johns municipal building torched

A human resource building containing important municipal documents belonging to the Port St Johns municipal was burnt to the ground on Monday night.

Mayor Nomvuzo Mlombile-Cingo said at the moment they could not estimate the total damage costs but revealed that a case has since been opened with the police.

"Sadly we don't know who is behind the fire," she told the Daily Dispatch on Tuesday.

Port St Johns police spokesperson Captain Nozuko Handile meanwhile confirmed that a case of arson had been opened with them.

The incident comes on the backdrop of a devastating protest by the South African National Civic Organisation who are protesting the appointment into senior positions people who are not born in Port St Johns.

But when the organisation's sub-regional chair in the area, Nelson Nontlevu distanced his organisation from the burning of a municipal building.

"We are professionals. Burning municipal property is not a solution," he added.