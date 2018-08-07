State starves 2,500 children for 4 months

Administrative bungle choked operational budgets at 35 schools

A blunder by the provincial education department has seen thousands of pupils go hungry, and even starve, at 35 schools. The department mistakenly declared the 35 primary schools closed as part of its rationalisation programme, but the schools are still operating. Because of the bungle, 2,500 Grade R to Grade 7 pupils at schools in Dutywa and Butterworth have been excluded from the 2018-2019 budget and have been unfunded since April 1.

