Strike will not stop you getting your driving license: Nzimande
The applications and issuing of driver’s licences will not be affected by employees striking at the Driving Licensing Card Account (DLCA). That is the assurance that Transport Minister Blade Nzimande gave South Africans on Tuesday. DLCA employees protested outside their offices on Monday‚ reportedly demanding permanent positions.
