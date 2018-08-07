Two pupils die, several injured in EC bakkie accident

Two pupils died and several others sustained injuries when a bakkie that was ferrying them to school overturned near Ntabankulu.

According to the department of transport, the bakkie’s front wheel popped out. One pupil died on impact, the second died on arrival at Mount Ayliff Hospital.

Three others are still in a critical condition in hospital while the rest sustained serious to minor injuries.

All 18 passengers are pupils at Mnceba Senior Secondary School.

Transport, safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana has conveyed a message of condolences to the families of the two learners who perished in the accident.