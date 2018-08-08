Alcohol programme launched: NGO, EC Liquor Board collaborate to educate about dangers of abuse

The fight against under-age drinking, foetal alcohol syndrome and the scourge of illegal traders in various communities across the Eastern Cape have led to the formation of an alcohol harm reduction programme launched in Buffalo City Metro on Tuesday.

Launching the first phase of the programme at the East London Golf Course, was Association for Alcohol Responsibility and Education (aware.org) CEO Ingrid Louw, who said the programme is a collaboration between the non-profit organisation and the Eastern Cape Liquor Board.

According to Louw, the aim of the programme is to educate consumers, parents and children about the dangers of alcohol use, provide training, support and mentorship to traders with regards to liquor laws and how to operate within these laws and to try and build better relations with stakeholders.

Louw said the programme forms part of a R20m partnership with liquor boards in various provinces, with R6m of this to be spent on educational programmes in the Eastern Cape alone.

“We, together with the Eastern Cape Liquor Board, want to build a culture of responsible alcohol consumption in SA,” she said, adding that “this shared vision makes it possible to address the fight against alcohol use and misuse”.