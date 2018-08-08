Dordrecht brought to standstill by irate residents

The residents of Dordrecht in Emalahleni local municipality have brought the town to a total shutdown on Wednesday demanding the removal of the Cacadu-based local authority Sithembele Vatala and Dordrecht unit manager Owen Dyumbu to be suspended pending the investigation by the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs into the affairs of the municipality.

The shutdown started as early as 7am on Wednesday when residents started closing all the entrance roads to Dordrecht.

Sanco Dordrecht branch chairperson Luyanda Saleni said close to ten people have been arrested.

“The issues of maladministration, corruption and nepotism at the municipality we complained about are still happening. These problems are still the same hence we took a decision as the residents to bring the town to a total shutdown,” he said.

He said after cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) MEC Fikile Xasa visited the area he promised to comeback after seven days which he came with people who are going to investigate the allegations.

“Since then, those people were chased away by Vatala but nothing has been done since then,” he said.

Saleni said they are calling for Vatala and Dyumbu to be removed and the investigation to continue.