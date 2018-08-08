EC holds memorial service for Mayosi
ANC Provincial Chairperson and finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane said that the Walter Sisulu University Medical School be renamed after late top cardiologist and UCT dean of health sciences Professor Bongani Mayosi.
Mabuyane made the proposal at the memorial service that was held Wednesday afternoon in Quigney.
Mayosi's life and stellar contributions to the global health care sector, were celebrated and lauded at the intimate service which was attended by about 200 people.
"I propose that he be honored within this school," Mabuyane said.
Speaker after speaker alluded on Mayosi's world renowned works towards transforming how medicine was delivered world wide.
Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital cardiologist Dr Khulile Moeketsi said Mayosi had been his mentor." Prof Mayosi was the epitome of black excellence.
He changed how we practiced medicine. Just a few months ago. He discovered a gene that caused sudden death.
Beyond his vast contributions to the health sector, he cherished uplifting people from poor communities and capacitating them.
Even though he doesn't live on earth anymore, his works shall continue."
