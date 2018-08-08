EC holds memorial service for Mayosi

ANC Provincial Chairperson and finance MEC Oscar Mabuyane said that the Walter Sisulu University Medical School be renamed after late top cardiologist and UCT dean of health sciences Professor Bongani Mayosi.

Mabuyane made the proposal at the memorial service that was held Wednesday afternoon in Quigney.

Mayosi's life and stellar contributions to the global health care sector, were celebrated and lauded at the intimate service which was attended by about 200 people.

"I propose that he be honored within this school," Mabuyane said.