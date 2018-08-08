Nicole Nyaba topped the Twitter trends list for most of Tuesday night and Wednesday morning when she took to Instagram threatening to leak nudes.

The model posted the message "I got your nudes" alongside a bee emoji. She then asked if fans if they wanted to see the nudes.

"Y'all want to see your queen’s nudes? Oh and her bestie vid?"

It's unclear who Nicole was referring to in the post‚ but she did insinuate that it was someone linked to an ex-boyfriend.

However‚ TV personality Bonang Matheba is popularly known across Mzansi as Queen B and has dated rapper AKA.

Just last month Nicole caused a frenzy when she posted a snap of herself at a house‚ which fans believed was AKA's pad. She then joked that she would post "receipts."

There have been swirling rumours surrounding Nicole and AKA's relationship‚ although both of them have denied being romantically involved.

Both Nicole and Bonang's team had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publishing this article.

Here's some of the reactions: