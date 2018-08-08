Outcry as BCM rates bills hit
Ratepayers are furious with their new BCM rates bills this month, which are linked to the controversial house valuations earlier this year. Some properties were doubled in value. Now it seems that homeowners who objected to the valuations may have to pay the new increased bills despite their objections.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.