Rhodes speaks out after death of rape victim

Dozens of Rhodes University students and staff on Tuesday braved icy, wet conditions to commemorate the life of Khensani Maseko, who was described as a brave, fearless and ambitious student leader.

The third-year student took her own life last week just a few days after reporting to the university that she had been raped at the institution in May.

The cold, grey weather reflected the mood of the marchers who wound their way up to the Settlers Monument singing songs of mourning.

The Monument is where Maseko would have graduated at the end of her degree had she not died so tragically.

The 23-year-old student leader, who was also an active member of the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), was described as a fighter.

Rhodes vice-chancellor Sizwe Mabizela said that society had failed Maseko and many like her.