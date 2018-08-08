Science behind Semenya's advantage is wrong - but scientists refuse to correct it

The British Journal of Sports Medicine has refused to retract a research paper they published, that shows females athletes with elevated levels of testosterone have an unfair advantage in five athletic events.

This controversial study forms the basis for the policy that South African athletics champ Caster Semenya will have to lower her testosterone levels if she wants to compete in professional sport.

Three scientists – including UCT School of Management Studies’ Professor Ross Tucker – have called for the paper to be retracted, because their analysis shows it includes wrong data.

They have written a new letter calling again for the retraction saying that “unreliable data ... leads to unreliable results”.

But the journal has now told the three scientists it will not retract the article (which would nullify it). In a letter, journal editor Dr Karim Khan said the journal staff had considered Tucker and his colleagues’ views and admitted some of the data used was incorrect, but said “a retraction would be inappropriate”.

Khan did not answer Times Select questions as to why he will not retract the study, despite being sent two emails asking for a response.