Court puts temporary halt to eviction of seven

The Mthatha high court has given a reprieve to seven women who were being evicted from their homes by a traditional leader.

Zimbane headwoman Nkosikazi Nosizwe Maxwele is in a bitter feud with Nomakhwezi Mtshizana-Base, Buyiswa Zwedala, Lindiswa Mbiko, Nobelungu, Lihleli and Lelethu Lumkwana, and Mbambeleli Siwaphi over the land they have built their houses on in Zimbane Phase 1, in Mthatha.

After the seven women were instructed to vacate the land, they roped in the Grahamstown-based Legal Resources Centre earlier this year.

And on July 31, the high court granted the seven an urgent interim order and interdicted Maxwele and four members of her traditional council – Onke Nyathi, Vuyani Madubela, Thembisile Mkhanzi and Mteteleli Mkhohli – as well as contractor Sisa Manyadu from destroying the properties and evicting them.

Maxwele believes the women fraudulently obtained the sites after people were moved from Bhongweni Phase 1 to the new Maxwele township in 2008.In her affidavit, MtshizanaBase claims Maxwele instructed people to remove her perimeter fence and build a brick wall. She says they also tried to chase off her tenants.