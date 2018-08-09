Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has spoken out for the first time since it was confirmed to TshisaLIVE that his girlfriend Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car crash that has left her in a critical condition.

Sources within the emergency medical services told TshisaLIVE that Sbahle was critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole on Wednesday. The vehicle overturned‚ leaving her trapped inside.

The star was apparently rushed to Netcare St Augustines Hospital and treated for multiple traumatic injuries.

RescueCare spokesman Garrith Jamieson confirmed that paramedics attended an accident on Margaret Mncadi Avenue (formerly Victoria Embankment) but would not be drawn into commenting on the identity of the person involved in the crash.

Since news of the accident surfaced on social media on Thursday‚ Sbahle's family have remained mum and her agent‚ Newton Sports Agency‚ have said they cannot comment.

However‚ Itu took to social media on Thursday to wish her a happy women's day and to let her know he was praying for her.