Scholar transport system fails pupils

More than 100 pupils joined their parents for a march in Wednesday’s chilly weather to the Rubusana education offices in Mdantsane to demand the help of the state scholar transport programme. The pupils are from the six Mdantsane schools of Ulwazi and David Mama High and Funulwazi, Zwelihle, Lwandisa and Ncotsheni Primary.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.