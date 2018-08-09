Scholar transport system fails pupils
More than 100 pupils joined their parents for a march in Wednesday’s chilly weather to the Rubusana education offices in Mdantsane to demand the help of the state scholar transport programme. The pupils are from the six Mdantsane schools of Ulwazi and David Mama High and Funulwazi, Zwelihle, Lwandisa and Ncotsheni Primary.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.