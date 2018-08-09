Society should start on focusing on boys and teach them how to treat women at a young age.

This was the call from police minister Bheki Cele‚ speaking at the funeral of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko's at the Nasrec Memorial Park‚ south of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday.

Maseko committed suicide in her Johannesburg home last Friday after allegedly being raped in May.

Speaking at the packed venue‚ Cele said: "Stop making them super kings. Boys grow up owning everything‚ including women around them. We have made it normal that boys have extra access to girls’ bodies."

He called on universities to create structures where young women will have access to speak about and call out alleged perpetrators.

"Let's all go and work and make sure that we create a society where in the middle of the night‚ a young woman walks alone‚ without fear of being raped or attacked‚” he said.