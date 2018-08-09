Just over a month before his untimely death‚ hip-hop veteran Linda “ProKid” Mkhize gave a show-stopping performance at the Basha Uhuru music festival. Little did fans know it would be one of Pro’s last big shows.

The rapper‚ who has been away from the spotlight for some time‚ had fans enthralled and screaming from the minute he came out for the performance.

A video on his Instagram‚ the last he posted before his death on Wednesday night‚ captured a moment where he had the crowd jumping to his hit Sekela.