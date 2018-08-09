Woman beater ducks debate
Panelist Mduduzi Manana withdraws from gala fundraiser event after outcry from gender activists on social media
Convicted woman beater and former member of parliament Mduduzi Manana has pulled out of a gender-based violence fundraising gala dinner scheduled to take place at the East London Golf Club on Saturday. This comes as the country commemorates Women’s Day and after a huge public outcry about Manana’s involvement in the event.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.