Woman beater ducks debate

Panelist Mduduzi Manana withdraws from gala fundraiser event after outcry from gender activists on social media

Convicted woman beater and former member of parliament Mduduzi Manana has pulled out of a gender-based violence fundraising gala dinner scheduled to take place at the East London Golf Club on Saturday. This comes as the country commemorates Women’s Day and after a huge public outcry about Manana’s involvement in the event.

