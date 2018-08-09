Women take the lead at SA surf championships

Women will surf, women will judge, women will direct and they will commentate at the Mercedes-Benz Buffalo City Metro SA Surfing championships at Nahoon Point and Corner.

This is in honour of national women’s day.

All thirty-two women surfers will take to the storm surf pounding the Corner, or it will move to the Reef if the size drops to render it rideable.

Surfer, competitor and contest organiser, Tasha Mentasti said they wanted to celebrate the role women were playing in surfing.

“We are celebrating women and it’s an all-women team, from our social media officials, the judges, commentators, and all the admin staff that will be working tomorrow, just to show that women are also highly capable,” she said.

The contest is being directed by Ann Wright.