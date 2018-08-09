In a heartfelt tribute‚ Thobile Thembi Maseko said the death of her daughter‚ Khensani Maseko‚ has left her a broken woman.

“Khensi‚ your tragic passing left a gaping and bleeding hole in my heart. You were my pride and joy from the moment I held you for the first time. I loved you with every fibre in me‚” read Thobile’s tribute‚ written in Khensani's funeral programme.

Khensani‚ a Rhodes University third year BA Law student‚ committed suicide last Friday in her Johannesburg home after she was allegedly raped in May.

Her funeral‚ which was held on Thursday at the Nasrec Memorial Park‚ was attended by Rhodes University’s vice-chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela and police minister Bheki Cele‚ among other dignitaries.

“You were my child and yet my little sister I never had. We had a wonderful life together. We shared the highs and the lows‚” Thobile said in her tribute.

She said she was left with rich memories she will cling to dearly.

Maseko was hailed by her friends‚ fellow students and the university as an “incredible” leader and a selfless human being.