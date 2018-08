The bail hearing of three men who face a number of charges including murder, attempted murder and robbery was postponed again at the Mthatha magistrate’s court on Friday.

Siphiwo Nyangani, 27, Olwethu Tuswa, 28, and Vusumzi Zazaza, 27, were arrested last week Thursday and are suspected to be behind a string of business robberies targeting shops owned by foreign nationals.

The matter was postponed to Tuesday.