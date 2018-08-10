Home Affairs: It’s not us‚ it’s them

Speaking during an interview on SAfm on Friday afternoon‚ acting director-general Thulani Mavuso there was nothing wrong with their systems – but that power failure at the site where the server is hosted was at the heart of the problem.

“We need Sita (State Information Technology Agency) to start up on their side‚ so that when they get the power our systems can be powered up. That’s the only thing‚” Mavuso said.

“It’s not a question of whether the home affairs systems are broken or the application is faulty. Nothing is faulty about that.”

He said he was waiting for a technical report to be handed over‚ which would hopefully indicate when services would be fully restored. He would also be conducting an oversight visit to the Sita site.

The government tweeted on Friday the failure was due to a massive power supply outage at Sita.