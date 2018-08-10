Itumeleng Khune's girlfriend Sbahle Mpisane survives the night

Local socialite Sbahle Mpisane has survived the night in the intensive care unit and is clinging to life.

This follows a high-impact car accident on Margaret Mncadi [Victoria Embankment] Road in the Durban city centre in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood that the social media celebrity and fitness trainer‚ who is in a relationship with Itumeleng Khune‚ remains in a critical condition.

Police have confirmed that detectives are probing the circumstances which led up to the accident and registered a case of reckless and negligent driving.

Police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said that Mpisane’s BMW had burst into flames after it crashed.

“The cause of the accident is unknown at this stage. A case of reckless and negligent driving has been opened in Durban Central police station‚” she said. “Circumstances around the incident are being investigated.”

Sources within the emergency medical services have told TimesLIVE that Mpisane had been critically injured when her car left the road and hit a pole. The vehicle overturned‚ leaving her trapped inside.