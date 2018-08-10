The Gauteng Roads and Transport committee is planning to “urgently” meet transport MEC Ishmael Vadi and Gautrain management agency chief executive Jack van der Merwe to address the ongoing Gautrain strike.

The committee said it was deeply concerned about the strike by Gautrain workers affiliated to the United National Transport Union (Untu).

The strike started a fortnight ago.Untu is demanding a 10% basic salary increase‚ a transport allowance of R800 or staff car usage for office workers‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600 and incentive bonuses of R20‚000 for all employees.

They are also demanding a night shift allowance to be increased by 10%.

“The committee has every right to be deeply concerned about this impasse between Untu and Bombela due to the fact that the committee is empowered by the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to hold the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport‚ as well as its entities‚ accountable through its oversight‚ law-making and public participation mandates‚” the committee said in a statement. “It is for this reason that the committee will also be urgently seeking a meeting with the MEC Ishmael Vadi and the GMA CEO‚ Jack van der Merwe‚ in the next coming days to find ways of addressing this urgent and critical matter.”

The committee has called on the parties involved in the bargaining council to speed up the negotiation process on the demands made by Bombela workers‚ as the impasse is negatively affecting the Gautrain workers and the mobility of Gautrain passengers.

“All those affected by this strike play a critical role in strengthening the status of Gauteng as the economic hub of the country."

Meanwhile‚ Gautrain management said it has revised its contingency plan as the workers’ strike continues.

“Whilst we remain committed and available to engage further with Untu so that an amicable agreement may be found to end the current wage deadlock‚ we have in the interim revised our current contingency plan‚” the company said.

“With some non-unionised workers returning to work‚ we are in a position to enhance the current reduced service that has been operating during peak periods.”From Friday‚ Midrand Station will be opened at peak hours (from 05h45).

Trains will travel between Pretoria and Park‚ stopping at Centurion‚ Midrand‚ Rosebank and Sandton stations. Passengers travelling from Pretoria to Park stations or from Park to Pretoria stations will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.

Trains will be available every 15 minutes.

The afternoon peak will be extended to commence at 15h30 instead of 16h00.

During the peak periods (05h45 – 09h00 and 15h30 – 19h00)‚ buses will service Midrand station in addition to Pretoria‚ Centurion‚ Sandton‚ Rosebank and Park stations.

The bus shuttle service between Hatfield and Pretoria stations will continue to operate at peak hours.

In addition‚ a peak period train service will be available every 36 minutes between OR Tambo and Sandton stations‚ stopping at Rhodesfield.

A bus service will also be available every 20 minutes at off-peak hours between OR Tambo and Sandton stations.

Over the upcoming weekend‚ a reduced service will apply:

OR Tambo – Sandton stations (East-West bound):

∙ A train service will be available every 36 minutes between OR Tambo and Sandton stations‚ not stopping at Rhodesfield from 05h45 to 21h00.

Pretoria – Park stations (North-South bound):

∙ Trains will not operate between Pretoria and Park stations.

∙ A bus service will be available to transport passengers between Pretoria and Sandton (every 60 minutes)‚ and between Sandton and Park stations (every 30 minutes).