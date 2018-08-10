Selborne rugby team adopts orphanage

Donors they recruited sponsor an amount for every try the U16As score

Over the years, rugby administrators have urged teams to go for tries instead of penalties by changing the rules a bit – making penalties worth two points as opposed to the traditional three in the Varsity Shield. And making a difference while doing what you love is exactly what the Selborne College U16A team has been doing since last year.

