Two vehicles stuck on flooded EL roads

Two vehicles had to be pulled out of a heavily flooded Commercial Road bridge underpass in the East London CBD around 7pm on Friday night.

This after a strong rainy and windy weather on Friday afternoon.

Collin Kobese, 60, was on his way to Nompumelelo location when his vehicle drowned in floods.

Speaking to DispatchLIVE, Kobese, who was visibly frightened by the incident, said he was not aware of how deep the flood stream was until he saw his car floating.

“I saw the cones and passed them because I thought there wasn’t too much water. As I was driving further, my car jammed, that’s when I realised that the water is actually deeper,” he said.