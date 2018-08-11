Fake bomb scare sees Mthatha mall evacuated

Business at BT Ngebs was disrupted on Friday following a bomb scare at the mall, which police later found to have been a false alarm.

Hundreds of workers from various stores in the popular mall at Vulindlela Heights in Mthatha and shoppers were speedily evacuated after hearing about the bomb threat.

Mthatha police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said: “It was established to be false alarm – there was no bomb there.”The threat of a bomb in one of the banks came in at about 10am.

Videos quickly circulated on social media showing customers and workers running out the mall and later of workers gathering at the assembly point.Xoliswa Mfenqe, one of the workers from one of the stores, said she ran for dear life.

“I heard of the scare and we were all evacuated.”

The Daily Dispatch was unable to speak to the mall management, but no one was reported injured during the evacuation.