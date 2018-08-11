Gravesite workers arrested following protest

Buffalo City Metro gravesite workers in Mdantsane were on Saturday arrested after they barred hundreds of mourners from entering a cemetery in NU15.

They had been protesting against what they said was unfair Labour practices. About 50 workers staged a four-hour protest when they locked the gates of the cemetery at 8am.

The police were called, resulting in 12 being nabbed.

The workers, who some of them say they have been employed as temporary workers as part of the extended public works programme (EPWP) to maintain gravesites for the past eight years, are demanding BCM to absorb them as permanent municipal employees.

According to Andile Faye who accompanied a friend who was visiting a relative' grave, more than seven families were affected by the protest.Faye said they arrived at the cemetery at around 10.30am and found the gates locked, with hundreds of mourners stationed outside.

"There were seven hearses and several buses. A couple of the hearses turned around when they saw what was happening," said Faye.

Faye said around 11.30am police arrived and negotiated with the protesters to open the gates.