No injuries as two trains collide

Two train drivers came out unscathed when their trains collided on Friday afternoon.

The trains were travelling in opposite directions between Middleburg and Noortport when they collided head-on.

One of the trains was ferrying cars to Noortport from Rose Smith in Middleburg while the second train carried goods and was heading towards Middleburg when they collided.

The department of transport reported that while the impact of the crash was bad, both drivers came out harm free.

Department spokesman Unathi Binqose said no injuries or fatalities were reported.

"The railway rails were totally blocked due to train scraps. The wreckage has not all been removed, and the railway remains closed off."

Binqose said the cause of the accident was unknown. "A case of reckless and negligent driving was opened at Middleburg Saps for further investigation."