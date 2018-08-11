Warning to BCM motorists as weather wreaks havoc

Heavy rains and accompanying gale-force winds wreaked havoc in Buffalo City on Friday.

A tree was uprooted, roads were flooded and signalling officers from the traffic department were deployed to some areas with faulty traffic lights to avoid traffic congestion.

At the time of writing there were no reported injuries.But BCM warned residents and motorists to exercise caution on the roads.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said Fitchet and Ziphunzana bypass, North East Expressway leading to Abbotsford, Settlers Way, Link Road at the Esplanade and the Steve Biko Bridge were experiencing traffic snarl-ups due to high water volumes, while Stephenson Road was closed.

He said streetlights in Buffalo Street and Union Street were reported faulty as well as at St George’s and Gately Street in Southernwood.Ngwenya said the city's traffic and safety teams, including fire, disaster and electricity services, were on standby to direct traffic on affected roads.

“There is a tree that has fallen into the road near Johnson & Johnson factory. Motorists are requested to exercise caution, switch on their lights and take alternative routes.”

The South African Weather Services had said strong winds up to 70km/h could be expected in the Eastern Cape from Thursday and Friday.

“Heavy rains and severe thunderstorms can be expected, very cold conditions with possible snow on the high grounds and mountains as well as strong gale winds along parts of the coast.”