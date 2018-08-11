WATCH | UFH gender violence caught on cell footage causes uproar

A cellphone footage that shows a male University of Fort Hare student assaulting a female student has caused outrage among students who have condemned the incident.

The incident allegedly took place on Friday night at the university's Alice campus at the Jabavu residence.

The footage which was widely shared on social media shows the two students, alleged to be dating each other, arguing.

The male then fly-kicks the female twice in the chest, she stumbles to the ground and he proceeds to kick her in the face.

Sasco coordinator and regionalANC women's league chairperson, Sisipho Gwebushe said the alleged incident took place after a bash that was held at the university on Friday night.

Gwebushe said the male student has been identified and they were yet to identify and locate the female student.

"It is alleged that they are dating each other. We will not tolerate such behaviour and we calling on fellow students to ensure justice is served," Gwebeshu.UFH spokesperson Khotso Moabi condemned the incident.