Lion Mama's house to be completed

The woman dubbed "Lion Mama" will have a fully built home by the end of this month.

This was said by Buhle Tonise of Shevolution Africa during the fundraising gala dinner at the East London Golf Club on Saturday evening.

This was the same event that disgraced former Higher education deputy minister and woman basher, Mduduzi Manana, had to pull out of following widespread criticism.

The fundraiser against gender-based violence made headlines after Manana was revealed as one of the panelists.

Tonise said she had been trying to get support for the fundraiser for months without any success until she put Manana's face in the poster.

"Our justice system prides itself in rehabilitating offenders back into society, but society doesn't want them back. How do we deal with this?" Tonise asked.

Telecommunications Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who formed part of the panel discussing gender-based violence in South Africa, said she believed offenders should be given a platform to share their stories.

"I wanted Manana to engage with those who have not abused. People thought it wasn't the right time. When will it be?", Ndabeni-Abrahams remarked.

Tonise said Lion Mama's house would be completed fully by August 30.She was dubbed Lion Mama after she stabbed to death a man and wounded two others after she had caught them allegedly raping her daughter.

Scores of people donated money towards her legal fees until the state decided not to prosecute her. Then the money was used to build her a house, which is almost completed.