RURAL INVENTOR’S DEVICE FOR THE DEAF PUTS HIM IN AFRICA’S TOP 50

Low-cost gadget aimed at enhancing safety and connectedness

In a world short of inventors, a 33-year-old Cofimvaba man has invented a lifesaving device for deaf people – earning him a spot in the top 50 African innovators’ list. Zuko Mandlakazi, a Walter Sisulu University accountancy alumnus, invented the Senso, a wrist-wearable device that picks up sounds and communicates them to the wearer through vibrations and colour-coded LED lights.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.