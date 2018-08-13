UFH student in hospital after being ‘raped’ off campus

A University of Fort Hare student is receiving medical care at Victoria Hospital in Alice after she was allegedly raped off campus on Sunday.

SRC premier Life Mabaso said, according to the information they received, the female student was taking a walk with a male friend when they were accosted by a knife-wielding man.

“It is alleged as they were walking they were approached by a man who drew a knife. At this stage we don’t have all the details of how it happened,” he said.

Mabaso said students would have a mass meeting this morning at 10am to discuss issues of gender based violence.

This is a developing story.