UFH to probe assault drama

The University of Fort Hare (UFH) is yet to investigate and decide on what disciplinary actions to take against a male student caught on camera assaulting a woman student at the weekend.

The final-year art student, Anathi Madikane, posted a public apology on social media on Sunday.

He wrote: “I’m deeply sorry about the incident that occurred on Saturday. My actions cannot be justified, I was wrong in every manner.”He then proceeds to apologise to the victim, whom he is apparently dating, to every woman and to all students.

The incident took place in the early hours of Saturday at the university's Alice campus at the Jabavu residence.The cellphone footage, which was widely shared on social media, shows the two students arguing.

The young man then fly-kicks the female twice in the chest, she stumbles to the ground and he proceeds to kick her in the face.Sasco coordinator and regional ANC Women's League chair Sisipho Gwebushe said the incident took place after a bash at the university on Friday night.

The footage caused a huge outcry among students, with some calling for Madikane’s immediate expulsion.

Some, however, asked that he be forgiven.Speaking to the Dispatch on Sunday, Gwebushe said on Saturday a group of women students fetched Madikane from his residence and made him go from room to room apologising to every female student.

“They wanted to beat him up but he was saved when members of student representative council (SRC) showed up with the police, who took him away.“I think the students have forgiven him now and even the victim has forgiven him,” said Gwebushe.

At the time of writing the Dispatch was unable to reach the woman.

UFH spokesperson Khotso Moabi said they condemned such behaviour from students.

Moabi said he found it particularly disturbing that the incident took place in August, the month reserved for celebrating and recognising women throughout the country.

Moabi said the university would seek official reports from their security staff.“I will also need the registrar to access the student records,” he said.

Moabi said at the stage he couldn’t say what degree of discipline might be taken against the student.On Sunday afternoon male students gathered at an all-male imbizo at the Alice campus to discuss the scourge of gender-based violence at higher learning institutions throughout the country.