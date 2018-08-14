Anger over dumped animal remains
Farm firm admits leaving diseased chicken, piglet carcasses near township
Komani farming company KDC Trading has admitted it dumped diseased piglet and chicken carcasses on open ground near Mlungisi township last week but does not know what the disease was. On Monday, KDC Trading’s Gerrie Coetzer said: “We are not sure what led to them dying. However, we suspect that there was a disease outbreak.
