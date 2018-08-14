Mark Minnie‚ former policeman and co-author of the explosive book The Lost Boys of Bird Island was found dead on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth.

News of his death comes shortly after Minnie and reporter Chris Steyn’s book – detailing how former National Party defence minister Magnus Malan and other statesmen had sex orgies with young boys during “fishing excursions” on Bird Island near Port Elizabeth – was published.

The book‚ detailed the depraved that trips Malan‚ former environment minister John Wiley‚ an unnamed government minister who is still alive‚ and Bay businessman Dave Allen‚ allegedly made to the island.

Minnie and Steyn claimed in the book that investigations into the alleged paedophile ring were halted by the police.

Minnie‚ who is from Port Elizabeth‚ resides in China but was in the city on vacation.

His body was found in Theescombe.

This is a developing story.