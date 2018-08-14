Fort Hare suspends two students over gender-based violence allegations
The university of Fort Hare has today served two of its students with letters of temporary suspension. The suspensions relate to allegations of gender-based violence, sexual assault and related forms of misconduct. In a statement released by the university Vice-Chancellor professor Sakhela Buhlungu this evening, investigations were continuing.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.