Govt bakkies destroyed by protesters

Three vehicles belonging road and transport department were torched during service delivery protest in Maluti near Matatiele on Tuesday. Road and transport MEC Weziwe Tikana said: “The vehicles destroyed in the blaze are three bakkies, one - only a month-old, meant to transport workers and equipment as government works on fixing roads in villages within the municipality.

