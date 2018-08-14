Masked gang shoots detainee in police cell

Residents of Ngangelizwe township in Mthatha have been left terrified after the local police station was attacked by four balaclava-clad men who shot and killed an awaiting trial prisoner.

The attack on the police station took place shortly after midnight on Sunday. The awaiting trial prisoner was 38-year-old Simphiwe Maqungu. He was arrested on July 29 for illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

He was due to appear in the Ngcobo Magistrate’s Court on Monday for his formal bail hearing.

National police commissioner General Khehla John Sitole has instructed that the 72-hour action plan be activated to track down the perpetrators.

He said two of the gunmen held up officers who were on duty. The remaining two then proceeded to the holding cells.

“The members heard several gunshots before the suspects fled the scene.”

The family of the deceased had already been informed of his death. No police members were killed or injured.

“The motive for the killing will be investigated by the multidisciplinary team that has been activated,” said Sitole.

National police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said two of the gunmen were armed with pistols while the other two had rifles of unknown calibre. She said the exact number of cartridges found on the scene could not be disclosed as that formed part of the evidence.

Neither would she say how many police officers were at the station at the time.

Earlier this year, five officers from the Ngcobo police station were killed by armed gunmen who ambushed their police station. Former police minister Fikile Mbalula gave the police 72 hours to bring the killers to book at the time.

The Ngangelizwe police station has in recent years had five cars, which had been kept in the police yard as evidence, burnt.

It is also the same police station where 23 firearms were found to have been stolen from the police safe.

When Daily Dispatch team visited the the police station on Monday morning, members from the provincial police commissioner’s office in Zwelitsha and the Mthatha cluster management were at the scene.

Local and provincial SAPS referred the media to the national office.

Neighbours said a large contingent of police officers were on the scene soon after the incident. Residents applauded the order by Sitole to have the perpetrators arrested within 72 hours.

“We have seen that happen in Ngcobo where they were arrested in 72 hours. We hope this will also be the case here,” said Xolile Mvana.

Nothobile Mvunjelwa, who stays close to the police station, said he was woken by the gunshots. “It was just about 12.30am. I could hear the shots were in the direction of the police station.

“I first thought that police were shooting at escaping prisoners.”

Mvunjelwa said he made sure the doors were locked and took his two-year-old granddaughter and hid under the bed.

“We feared stray bullets and we kept quiet and were afraid. My granddaughter was crying softly. Even the drunkest person on the street could have been awakened by the shots,” said Mvunjelwa, who is a 68-year-old retired teacher.