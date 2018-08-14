Mercedes-Benz test drivers hold picket
Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics (WWL) employees in West Bank have threatened a total production shutdown if their wage and allowance demands continue to fall on deaf ears.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.