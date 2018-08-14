The faint scars on Henri van Breda’s body came back to haunt him in the High Court in Cape Town on Tuesday — as did the moment he went downstairs to arm himself for a murderous attack on his family.

Van Breda applied for leave to appeal against his conviction and sentence‚ and although Judge Siraj Desai said that “out of kindness” he would read the defence’s application before announcing his decision on Monday‚ his perspective was clear: the court has not misdirected itself and was unlikely to grant the application.

Van Breda‚ who is serving his life sentence at Drakenstein prison in Paarl‚ was not in court‚ but his advocate Piet Botha argued he should be allowed to take the case to a higher authority.

Van Breda’s girlfriend‚ Danielle Janse van Rensburg‚ who has protested his innocence throughout‚ sat at the back of the courtroom as photographers surrounded her.

Botha said the evidence against his client was purely circumstantial‚ and the state had failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that Van Breda had committed murder.

The convictions were for the murders of his parents Martin and Theresa‚ and his brother Rudi‚ at their luxury Stellenbosch home in 2015. Van Breda’s sister‚ Marli‚ survived the attacks after putting up a major fight‚ but has retrograde amnesia.