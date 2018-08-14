WOMEN STUDENTS CARRY KNIVES

UFH spokesman Khotso Moabi said it was unfortunate that students had to resort to such drastic protection tactics.

“There are security issues that are result of the infrastructure backlog,” he said.

According Moabi the woman said the rape occurred on Sunday afternoon at the Somadoda Monument located on the mountains a few kilometres from campus.

“It is alleged the incident occurred when two students, male and female, went for a walk on the mountains to the Somadoda Monument where an assailant accosted them, tied them up and raped the female,” said Moabi.

The victims managed to untie themselves and ran towards the university where the assailant gave chase and also entered the campus. By the time security gurads responded the suspect had already fled, Moabi added.

Moabi confirmed the incident was reported and a suspect was arrested on Monday.

“According to the police the suspect was still wearing the same clothes when he was apprehended by the police and was positively identified by the victims,” said Moabi.

The university has arranged counselling for the woman, who received treatment at the Victoria Hospital.

“As much as the incident happened outside the university premises, the student who was assaulted is our student,” said Moabi.