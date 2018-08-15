Amatola water strike talks still deadlocked

There is no end in sight for the Amatola Water strike over salary increment as both the union and the management of the water authority seem to pull to different directions.

The union and management met on Tuesday and the impasse has not yet been resolved, manager in the office of the CEO Unathi Mbali told DispatchLIVE.

The dispute has since been referred for mutual interests arbitration by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) since the parties could not reach an agreement.

Amatola Water issued a letter earlier in the week in which it gave employees on strike an ultimatum to return to work or face disciplinary action.

Union regional secretary in Amathole Luthando Juju said the union members rejected the letters as there was a certificate of non-resolution issued by the CCMA.

The strike, which Amatola Water has always labelled as unprotected, started on August 3 and has been going on since.

The issue is about increment of salaries for the 2017-18 financial year where the employees wanted 10% and Amatola Water Board wanted a 0% increase, Juju said.

Mbali said the strike action had affected water provision in Peddie-based Ngqushwa local municipality and Laing, which provides water to Bhisho, Zwelitsha, and Dimbaza in the Buffalo City Metro.

