News

Old-age home serial killer sentenced to three life terms

By Jeff Wicks - 15 August 2018
Serial killer Kershwin Goldstone has been sentenced to life in prison at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Serial killer Kershwin Goldstone has been sentenced to life in prison at the Pietermaritzburg High Court.
Image: Thuli Dlamini

Serial killer Kershwin Goldstone stood downcast on the dock as Pietermaritzburg High Court as Judge Piet Bezuidenhout sentenced him to three life terms in prison on Wednesday.

Goldstone murdered Patricia O’Connor‚ 92‚ Roland Heathcote‚ 89‚ and Patricia Tugwell‚ 89‚ over a period of 20 days.

Driven by a rampant drug addiction‚ the 22-year-old had scaled the walls of the Kenwyn and Jacaranda retirement lodges‚ which lie adjacent to one another in central Pietermaritzburg‚ with the intent to steal. Using drain pipes as a foothold‚ he climbed through windows on the lodges’ upper levels and forcing his way into apartments.

Goldstone pleaded guilty to eight counts - including murder‚ housebreaking with intent to steal‚ theft and aggravated robbery.

His sentences‚ 135 years collectively‚ will all run concurrently.

Bezuidenhout said Goldstone’s vivid recollection of each murder showed that he had not been affected by his drug use and knew what he was doing.

“Fortunately he was arrested before he could do it a fourth time‚” he said.

O’Connor was the first to be murdered in her flat in Kenwyn on July 21. She was strangled to death.

Days later‚ in the Jacaranda Lodge next door‚ Heathcote was stabbed to death.

Tugwell was the last in his spree‚ with Goldstone slitting her throat with scissors after he forced his way into her room.

- TimesLIVE

Confession! Man admits to old age home serial murders

Kershwin Goldstone‚ the alleged serial killer accused of the brutal murders of three retirement home residents‚ has made a full confession. The ...
News
12 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe
Heartfelt tributes pour in for Zondeni Sobukwe
X